Archies trades in green on receiving insurance claim of Rs 5.02 crore from Oriental Insurance Company

Archies is currently trading at Rs. 14.24, up by 0.06 points or 0.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 14.18 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.40 and Rs. 14.19 respectively. So far 1942 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 20.15 on 19-Dec-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 8.12 on 30-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 14.60 and Rs. 14.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 47.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.22% and 37.78% respectively.

Archies has received Insurance Claim of Rs 5.02 crore from Oriental Insurance Company. The company had claimed for Rs 5.11 crore for fire loss. Earlier, on February 14, 2019, a fire incident occurred at the Corporate Office Premises of the company causing damage to Property, Plant and Equipment and Inventory.

Archies is India’s market leader in the social expression industry. It has grown from a cards-only company to a complete social expressions company.

