RRIL touches roof on getting nod to make further investment in Raj Rajendra Industries

RRIL is locked at upper circuit limit of Rs. 10.37, up by 0.20 points or 1.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 10.17 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 10.37 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 10.37 and Rs. 10.37 respectively. So far 38790 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 10.37 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 0.91 on 18-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 10.37 and Rs. 9.42 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 81.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.74%, while Non-Institutions held 44.26% stake in the company.

RRIL has received an approval for making further investment / acquisition of Raj Rajendra Industries (Group Company engaged into Textile Manufacturing), subject to shareholders approval by way of acquiring upto 3255485 equity shares of Rs 10 each equivalent to 38.30% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Raj Rajendra Industries from its existing shareholders. The object of the acquisition is to deployment of resources for integration of business activities. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 09, 2021 has considered and approved the same.

RRIL is engaged in the manufacturing of aprons and cots.

