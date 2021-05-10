Reliance Power gains on reporting consolidated net profit of Rs 73 crore in Q4

Reliance Power is currently trading at Rs. 6.62, up by 0.60 points or 9.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 6.02 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 6.62 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 6.62 and Rs. 6.62 respectively. So far 213884 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 6.02 on 07-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1.66 on 13-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 6.02 and Rs. 4.76 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1688.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 9.06%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.40% and 84.52% respectively.

Reliance Power has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported net loss at Rs 59.59 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 264.94 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 13.88% at Rs 55.72 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 64.70 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 72.56 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss Rs 4206.38 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 11.09% at Rs 1691.19 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1902.03 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported net profit at Rs 55.34 crore as compared to net loss Rs 388.84 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 53.83% at Rs 522.12 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 339.42 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 228.63 crore as compared to net loss of Rs 4076.59 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 2.27% at Rs 8388.60 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 8202.41 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

