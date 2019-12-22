Hyderabad – New Delhi Telangana Express adorned with “Singareni Colours” starts its run from Hyderabad to New Delhi

In first of its kind initiative by South Central Railway, Hyderabad-New Delhi- Hyderabad Telangana Express, the iconic train that connects the State and the Nation’s Capital, has been wrapped with the colors of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the Government owned Coal producing giant of India and also a premier freight customer of the Railways. The Secunderabad Division of SCR has tied up with M/s. SCCL and one rake of Hyderabad- New Delhi Telangana Express has been vinyl wrapped by SCCL.

Senior officials from South Central Railways and SCCL were present when the first ever vinyl wrapped train of SCR, Hyderabad – New Delhi Telangana Express started its run from 20th December, 2019 from Hyderabad Railway station. Shri Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR stated that it is a new avenue which has immense potential for publicity and enhances the brand value of the organization. He congratulated the Railway officials of Secunderabad Division for implementing this innovative step. He also complimented Singareni Collieries Company Limited for utilizing this unique platform for enhancing their brand image.

This is an innovative scheme of Indian Railways of offering exteriors of coaching trains for advertisement to Government Departments / Public Sector Undertakings. This novel and potentially limitless advertising avenue of Vinyl Wrapping on trains lays stress on aesthetics of the trains. The Vinyl Wrapping is done from the window level to the bottom of the coach, so that the basic visibility is not compromised. The revenue generation potential of the innovative advertising model does not also compromise on various concerns such as Environment, Safety, Security, Sanitation, Fire Safety etc., as prescribed under Railway Rules.

Indian Railways has formalized a policy on advertisement through mobile assets, based on the fact that the mass transport service provider enjoys the highest number of captive eyeballs.