Reliance Industries rises on launching premium retail mall ‘Jio World Drive’

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2609.80, up by 37.65 points or 1.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 2572.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2580.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2619.50 and Rs. 2580.00 respectively. So far 70285 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2623.00 on 06-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2623.00 and Rs. 2537.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1767706.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.38% and 11.03% respectively.

Reliance Industries has launched its premium retail mall, ‘Jio World Drive’ spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex.

The precinct will be Mumbai’s first rooftop drive-in theatre and will house 72 international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, an open-air weekend community market, and pet-friendly services.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services

Please share this news







