Ravindra Jain Should Get Awarded Bharat Ratna: FANS DEMAND

If there’s one person who was, is and will remain exemplary in the Music Industry it is Late Music Composer cum Singer Ravindra Jain. The renowned music composer overcame his lifelong blindness and earned himself fame and fandom, memories of which are still etched in the minds of music lovers! But there’s a sudden new surge of love that’s stirred among Ravindra Jain’s fans after the airing of ‘90s popular mythological shows Ramayan and Jai Shree Krishna, so much so, that the fans now want the Late composer/singer to be awarded with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award.

Ravindra Jain who was awarded with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India in 2015 for his contribution to arts has the credit of countless hits and classic numbers to his credit. His works include Saudagar, Chor Machaye Shor, Chitchor, Geet Gaata Chal, Fakira, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, Paheli, Do Jasoos, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Insaf Ka Tarazu, Nadiya Ke Paar, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna. The late veteran star has not only made his mark in music, but also has been behind many literary works such as writing his own iteration of the Ramayan, the Geeta, the Quran and also Jain texts like Bal Bodh. While Ravindra Ramayan and Dil Ki Nazar Se (a book of ghazals) have already been released to the public by publishers Prabhat Prakashan, the Geeta and the Quran are soon to be released as well. He has also received a doctorate from Mahavir Jain University, Moradabad where he was given the title by Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam sahab.

He also composed and sung some of the really popular songs in Ramanand Sagar’s mytho-dramas Ramayan and Jai Shree Krishna which even after his passing away during 2015 are lilting fans who won’t stop championing the idea of getting Jain awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Even Arun Govil, the actor who breathed life into the role of Ram says he is grateful for the music of Ravindra Jain, “His music was like Sanjeevani for our show Ramayan. Had it not been for his songs, the story of Ramayan wouldn’t have moved ahead as beautifully as it did.” The show Ramayan currently has over 77 million views on YouTube!

Talking about this current phenomenon, Deevya Jain, wife of Late Ravindra Jain says, “Jain saab’s popularity never ceases to exist. I keep a check on his YouTube page and even after this death, fans keep asking for more tracks to be released on the channel, even his older ones and the comments and reactions on his page have increased manifold after Ramanand Sagar Ji’s shows started airing again. The tracks “Hum katha sunate hain”, “Mangal bhawan amangal hari” or even “Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari” are getting millions of views with comments stating people cried listening to these songs.”

It is rightly said, an artist may die but his art will live forever, and similar is the story of Ravindra Jain who is gaining popularity all over again with the songs he composed in the ‘90s. Talking about the requests of Fans to Ravindra Ji to get Bharat Ratna award, Deevya says, “It would be pompous of me to make such demands or requests but it’s the fans saying all this and that means a lot. Though, somewhere I do agree with Jain saab’s fans, not as a wife but just as a music lover who has rejoiced in the works of Jain saab.”