L&T rises on entering into partnership with ReNew

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is currently trading at Rs. 1789.20, up by 3.20 points or 0.18% from its previous closing of Rs. 1786.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1786.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1790.00 and Rs. 1763.00 respectively. So far 59115 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1982.95 on 15-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1104.20 on 02-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1840.65 and Rs. 1735.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 251353.84 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 56.20%, while Non-Institutions held 43.80% .

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ReNew Power (ReNew) have entered into partnership agreement to tap the emerging green hydrogen business in India. Under this agreement, the company and ReNew will jointly develop, own, execute and operate green hydrogen projects in India.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

