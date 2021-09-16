Rama Steel Tubes jumps on bagging order worth Rs 42.90 crore

Rama Steel Tubes is currently trading at Rs. 259.70, up by 11.70 points or 4.72% from its previous closing of Rs. 248.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 257.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 260.30 and Rs. 254.00 respectively. So far 2128 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 268.70 on 13-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 39.00 on 28-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 260.30 and Rs. 227.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 416.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.33%, while Non-Institutions held 37.67% stake in the company.

Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL) has received orders from UPPCL (Lucknow), Jal Shakti Vibhag (Himachal Pradesh) and NPCL (Noida) and BSES (New Delhi) aggregating to Rs 42.90 crore. These orders are mainly for supply of electrical poles and G.I. Pipes. These orders will further strengthen RSTL’s order book and credibility in the market.

Rama Steel Tubes is a leading player engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Steel Tubes & Pipes and Rigid PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) & G.I. (Galvanised Iron) Pipes in India as well as in the world.

