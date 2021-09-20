Bharti Airtel surges on hiking prices of mobile prepaid, home broadband plans

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 724.90, up by 6.75 points or 0.94% from its previous closing of Rs. 718.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 720.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 731.00 and Rs. 720.30 respectively. So far 604513 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 743.90 on 16-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 394.05 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 743.90 and Rs. 686.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 398034.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.76% and 5.38% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has hiked prices of mobile prepaid and home broadband plans that come bundled with Disney+Hotstar subscription due to changes in pricing made by the entertainment app. Airtel has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with Disney+Hotstar to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity; Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity; and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698. All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 will come bundled with one-year Disney+ Hotstar super subscription pack worth Rs 899 as part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.

Please share this news







