PTC India Financial services gains on sanctioning additional loans of Rs 974 crore to diversified projects

PTC India Financial Services is currently trading at Rs. 20.90, up by 0.15 points or 0.72% from its previous closing of Rs. 20.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 21.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 21.40 and Rs. 20.25 respectively. So far 126407 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 24.30 on 08-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6.78 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 23.00 and Rs. 19.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1361.64 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.78% and 30.23% respectively.

PTC India Financial services (PFS) has sanctioned additional loans of Rs. 974 crore to diversified projects related to projects of different sustainable sectors viz solar, transmission and to state power utilities. PFS is expecting further business (disbursements) against these sanctions in couple of months and accordingly PFS loan book is expected to be increased by the additional disbursements.

PTC India Financial Services is an Indian non-banking financial institution. The company makes principal investments in, and provides financing solutions for, companies with projects across the energy value chain.

