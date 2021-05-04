NMDC rises on posting 74% jump in iron ore output in April 2021

NMDC is currently trading at Rs. 160.75, up by 1.80 points or 1.13% from its previous closing of Rs. 158.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 160.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 162.00 and Rs. 159.55 respectively. So far 179187 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 159.60 on 03-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 69.90 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 159.60 and Rs. 142.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 46581.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 68.29 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.30 % and 6.31 % respectively.

NMDC has posted a 74 per cent jump in its iron ore output at 3.13 million tonne (MT) in April 2021. The company had produced 1.80 MT iron ore in April 2020. During the said month, NMDC has recorded a growth in its sales as well. In April 2021, its sales was at 3.09 MT, higher from 1.38 MT in same month last year.

NMDC is a state-controlled mineral producer of the Government of India. It is fully owned by the Government of India and is under administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.

