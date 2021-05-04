Bajaj Auto trades higher on reporting 10- fold jump in April sales

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 3861.05, up by 7.70 points or 0.20% from its previous closing of Rs. 3853.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3861.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3888.25 and Rs. 3850.80 respectively. So far 4901 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4361.20 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2363.25 on 06-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3964.25 and Rs. 3727.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 111503.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.28 % and 22.02 % respectively.

Bajaj Auto has reported 10- fold jump in total sales to 388,016 units in April 2021 as against 37,878 in the same month last year. Total domestic sales stood at 134,471 units in April 2021.

Total two-wheeler sales reported above 10- fold jump at 348,173 units as compared to 32,009 units in the year-ago month. Commercial Vehicles sales stood at 39,843 units in April 2021 over 5,869 units in April 2020. Meanwhile, exports of the company reported above 6 – fold jump at 253,545 units in the reporting month compared to 37,878 in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto is world’s fourth largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj Auto has three plants in all, two at Waluj and Chakan in Maharashtra and one plant at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal.

