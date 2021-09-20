NCL Industries gains on entering into joint venture agreement with Moravia Containers A.S.

NCL Industries is currently trading at Rs. 241.10, up by 2.10 points or 0.88% from its previous closing of Rs. 239.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 242.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 242.90 and Rs. 239.55 respectively. So far 3369 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 304.80 on 03-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 99.00 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 250.95 and Rs. 232.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1091.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 43.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.00% and 53.27% respectively.

NCL Industries has entered into joint venture agreement with Moravia Containers A.S. of Czech Republic to set up a joint venture company to manufacture modular containers and systems and other products. The agreement provides for equity participation of 74.9% by company and its affiliates in the joint venture company. The initial equity investment by the company towards its share of equity in joint venture company shall not exceed Rs 10 crore.

NCL Industries is an India-based company that operates in five segments: Cement, Boards, Prefab structures, Hydel Power and Ready Mix Concrete. The company was incorporated in 1979, a part of NCL Group. The company is also in the business activities of Cement, Prefab, Boards, Energy, Ready Mix Concrete Division.

Please share this news







