Motilal Oswal Financial Services trades higher on planning to raise Rs 100 crore via NCDs

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is currently trading at Rs. 838.75, up by 21.05 points or 2.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 817.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 817.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 839.95 and Rs. 801.40 respectively. So far 13402 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1188.00 on 19-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 538.50 on 22-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 839.95 and Rs. 760.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12152.02 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.61%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.06% and 16.33% respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services planning to raise Rs 100 crore through issuance of 1,000 Secured Principal Protected Market Linked Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services offers a range of financial products and services, such as wealth management, retail broking and distribution, institutional broking, asset management, commodity broking, private equity, investment banking, and principal strategies.

