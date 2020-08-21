MoRTH invites suggestions on notification for incorporating ownership in registration documents

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft GSR 515 (E) dated 18th August 2020 for amendment to FORM 20 of CMVR 1989. It has come to the notice of the Ministry that the ownership details are not properly reflected under the ownership under the various FORMS under CMVR required for registration of the Motor Vehicels.

In view of this, it is proposed to amend the FORM 20 of the CMVR 1989 to capture detailed ownership type as :- “4A. Ownership type AUTONOMOUS BODY CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CHARITABLE TRUST DRIVING TRAINING SCHOOL DIVYANJAN

(a) AVAILING GST CONCESSION

(b) WITHOUT AVAILING GST CONCESSION

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE

FIRM GOVT UNDERTAKING INDIVIDUAL

LOCAL AUTHORITY

MULTIPLE OWNER OTHERS

POLICE DEPARTMENT

STATE GOVERNMENT

STATE TRANSPORT

CORP/DEPT”.

Further, the benefits of GST and other concessions being provided to the Divyangjan (Physically challenged Persons) under various schemes of the Government for the purchase / ownership / operation of the Motor Vehicles.

As per the current details under CMVR 1989, the ownership captured does not reflect the details of the Divyangjan citizens. It becomes difficult for such divyangjan citizens to properly avail various benefits available under Government Schemes like the benefits to the Divyangjan as per scheme for financial incentives of the Department of Heavy Industries. With the proposed amendments, such ownership details would be properly reflected and divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: [email protected]) within thirty days from the date of notification.