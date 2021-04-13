“Darr Haisiyat Nahi, Himmat Dekhta Hai”: Mountain Dew Reiterates “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai” Philosophy In New Campaign

Udaipur : Mountain Dew has always saluted the spirit of risk taking and pushing boundaries to achieve success beyond fear & self-doubt. Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth of India to overcome their fears through gripping films, Mountain Dew® today unveiled an all-new campaign for the 2021 summer season.

The campaign reiterates the brand’s Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai philosophy in a new way, and features Bollywood superstar and Mountain Dew® brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan. “Darr Haisiyat Nahi, Himmat Dekhta Hai” is the powerful theme behind the new TVC, which encourages today’s youth to break free from social pressures and overcome their fears to achieve extraordinary success. With this new campaign, Dew continues with its Darr ke Aage Jeet hain philosophy, building the context of the Young Striver India, who dreams and dares to win.

The film highlights Mountain Dew®’s belief that one’s self-worth is only determined by the strength and courage they display, and not the material possessions they own. The film captures both the dilemma & the determination of Hrithik Roshan. It opens with Hrithik pulling up his bike near a group of professional racers. The group makes fun of the Dew hero because they believe that his bike will not be able to compete with the high-end ones, they are riding.

The race comes to an unexpected halt due to a landslide and the riders are faced with the choice of either succumbing to fear & turning back or overcoming fear & moving ahead. Despite discouragement from the other riders, Hrithik Roshan chooses to overcome his fears and take the challenge head-on. A resolute look crosses his face as he takes a sip of Mountain Dew®, rides his bike over a mountain chasm to ultimately emerges as a winner.

Speaking about his experience shooting the TVC, brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan said, “True heroes are defined by their strength and not from where they come. Mountain Dew®’s story of “Dar Haisiyat Nahi, Himmat Dekhta Hai” resonates with me strongly because it in line with my belief that it is an individual’s courage in the face of fear that makes them a real hero. I am confident that the new film will inspire the youth of India and instill them with the belief that they can overcome any challenges simply by having the confidence to face their fears head on.”

Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew® & Sting®, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew® has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2021, the brand acknowledges that real heroes are those who take challenges head-on, irrespective of what their background/status is. We are confident that the ‘Darr Haisiyat Nahi, Himmat Dekhta Hai’ narrative will strike a chord with our consumers as it encourages consumers to overcome their fear and move ahead on the path to victory.”

The Mountain Dew® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Mountain Dew is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

