May 15- International Day of Families, Quality time with family keeps stress at bay

Udaipur : Families, the primary source of companionship and gratification, are unitedly defeating the stress generated by the lockdown for nearly two months now. More than ever, families are the primary pillar of support as people are instructed to ‘go home and stay home.

People in Udaipur, specially from the joint families claim, the quality time together while playing and eating , has strengthened their bond and increased closeness among the different generations. ” I am surprised when i hear people say they are fed up of sitting inside homes entire day. Rather than thinking you have to be together whole day home, one should realize the short scheduled moments in a day are more meaningful for everyone” says Megha Bhatnagar, an English faculty at the University’s Law college here. Her husband Vishal, being a government doctor, the family is concerned most about his health these days since he is battling the pandemic on the frontline.

“The days are stressful no doubt, but when we are together, we forget all the worries. Its the mostly the tea and dinner time when all the members congregate at the dining table. My mother in law gives tips on cooking and housekeeping to both of us daughter in laws while Papa enjoys playing cards and indoor games with the grandkids. Most enjoyable are the Sundays when both of the sons in the family cook breakfast for all of us and we spend a gala time pulling their legs” Megha says. ” It is not necessary that families have to stay together to boost each other’s moral, Six members of my families are in the police department and we are all scattered in different cities but we speak to each other almost every day and stay connected” says Hanuwant Singh Bhati, Circle Officer, Vallabhnagar in Udaipur district.

Bhati’s father UmmedSingh had been Sarpanch of Jhinjhiniyali panchayat in Jaisalmer. Among those serving in the police department from the family are his wife, a deputy rank officer Chetna, brothers constable Ram Singh and MalamSingh at Barmer , Bhupalsingh at Jaisalmer , PremPal Singh (Beawar) and all are presently battling on the front line against corona. ” One of my brother is a farmer while one brother KirtiPal Singh is a second grade teacher in a government school. It is a matter of proud for all of us that we have got an opportunity to serve the society in some way or the other at this time of pandemic. It is definitely the values given by our family that we are able to work towards the realization of our goals i.e serving humanity ” Bhati says. Every alternate days the siblings connect through a video conference to have a chitchat which lasts for even an hour sometimes.

Gaytri Tiwari. an expert in interpersonal relationships from the Home Science college here, says family is like an umbrella which is undesirable until stormy clouds looms over you. But when one is in need, the first silent approaching steps would be of the family members and specially in the present time of COVID-19, many families have come together after wearing out their differences.