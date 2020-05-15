Udaipur based Hindi teacher in Dubai seeks help to return home for father’s cremation

Udaipur : In a heart rendering incident, a 35-year old Udaipur based woman working in Dubai has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi to help her reach India so that she is able to claim the body of her father who died on Wednesday at a hospital in Kerala.

Deepti Menon, being the only child of her parents wrote that her father’s body have been lying in the mortuary for 24 hours now and with no family support, her 64-year old mother is helpless and vulnerable. Her father, Vijay Kumar Menon a private contractor and mother Veliamma, a retired nurse were settled here with an own house at Housing Board colony, Sector 11 in Udaipur. They visited Kerala frequently and her father a kidney patient on hemodialysis was hospitalised with severe pneumonia and septic shock on May 12 who died the next night. Deepti who is married, works in Dubai as a hindi teacher while her daughter lives with her grandparents back in India. Deepti had visited her parents in September last and had been trying to come back home for past two months.

Speaking over phone to Udaipur Kiran, Deepti said that she approached the Indian embassy for help and registered herself to return home when Indian government permitted international flights to bring home people stuck in foreign nations due to the lockdown. However, her pleas were not heeded to and now that her father has expired, her request is still pending for the next flight which is scheduled for May 17.

“My mother is helpless and she does not have a son to depend on. This is why perhaps people wish for a son as daughters stand helpless. I beg to the Indian government to have mercy on me and let me home so that i can perform the final rites of my father whose soul is waiting to be liberated” the daughter cried. Deepti’s sworn brother Rakesh Prajapat also approached Udaipur MP Arjunlal Meena who sought all the documents and assured them to speak to the Ministry of External Affairs for relief.