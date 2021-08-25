Lupin gains on launching Luforbec 100/6 dose

Lupin is currently trading at Rs. 943.60, up by 4.05 points or 0.43% from its previous closing of Rs. 939.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 952.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 952.85 and Rs. 933.75 respectively. So far 40550 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1267.50 on 02-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 856.00 on 10-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 969.00 and Rs. 915.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 42870.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.69% and 12.47% respectively.

Lupin has launched Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6 dose pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI), making it available now to patients in the UK, with the potential to offer significant cost savings for the NHS.

Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (FEV1 <50% predicted normal). Lupin is approved to manufacture Luforbec at its sites in Pithampur in India and Coral Springs in the US.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Please share this news







