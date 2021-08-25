Janhvi Kapoor looks like a breathtaking vision to behold in THESE dreamy clicks

When it comes to maintaining a fine balance between aesthetics and simplicity, Jahnvi Kapoor’s pictures are a treat to everyone who follows her on Instagram. More often than not, she’s seen sharing breathtaking clicks of herself, and fans just can’t get enough of it.



Having said that, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of alluring pictures. The photos were also accompanied by a little note which read, “🍃 isn’t it pretty to think so?”

In the pictures Janhvi can be seen striking her poses with utmost perfection. She was seen donning a white outfit, styled with chunky accessories. Subtle make up, pink lip colour, and her wavy locks tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

