NDTV touches roof as its digital media business enters into 10 year deal Taboola

New Delhi Television is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 79.80, up by 3.80 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 76.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 79.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 79.80 and Rs. 79.80 respectively. So far 5900 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 4 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 106.20 on 24-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 36.65 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 82.90 and Rs. 75.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 514.48 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.45%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.53% and 24.03% respectively.

New Delhi Television’s (NDTV’s) digital media business — NDTV Convergence has entered into 10-year deal with Nasdaq-listed Taboola that can cumulatively enable garner a revenue of Rs 750 crore.

The new decade-long deal is based on mutually-determined projections, including growth in traffic, and cumulatively can enable revenue of Rs 750 crore or USD 100 million for NDTV Convergence, contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period. The deal also gives NDTV Convergence immediate access to Taboola’s full portfolio of offerings for personalised content recommendations, editorial planning, monetisation and growth strategies

In 2018, NDTV Convergence had signed a 5-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content they may like.

