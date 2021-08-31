L&T gains on completing sale of entire stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower

Larsen & Toubro is currently trading at Rs. 1663.25, up by 5.80 points or 0.35% from its previous closing of Rs. 1659.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1663.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1673.30 and Rs. 1645.85 respectively. So far 24690 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1684.80 on 30-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 842.50 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1684.80 and Rs. 1580.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 233130.76 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Non-Institutions held 44.14%.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has completed the sale of its entire stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower to ReNew Power Services consequent to completion of customary conditions precedent agreed under the Securities Purchase Agreement dated August 11, 2021.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

