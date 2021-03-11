Hindustan Zinc celebrates International Women’s Day

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc as an “Equal Opportunity Employer” is committed towards building a culture of inclusivity & diversity and ensuring the progress of women. On International Women’s Day, the company for itswomen employees, spouses of employees, female relatives, female contract workers as well as local community women from Hindustan Zinc’s CSR project Sakhi.

The highlight of the day was a live session with Mrs. Kiran Agarwal, Chairman of Hindustan Zinc virtually engagedhundreds of Sakhiwomen virtually and had a wonderful interactive session with them. While addressing them, she said, “Women empowerment is the key to ensure the overall development of not just families but also communities. I would like to congratulate each of you for the immense contribution and hard work you showcased during these challenging times. Each one of you has an inspiring journey and your efforts have taken the Sakhi program to the next level.”

During the session,the community women members shared their stories of the journey to empowerment through the Sakhi program by Hindustan Zinc achievements and thoughts and what role company has played in their overall development. Mrs. Agarwal appreciated their efforts and motivated them to continue developing their society and themselves with the same passion and vigor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc said, “Empowering women not only improves the economic condition of the family but also enhance the progress and prosperity of the entire country. At Hindustan Zinc, we always focus our efforts on providing employment opportunities to women and encouraging enterprising mind-set to making them self-reliant. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all the women and would thank them for their valuable contribution in the success of the company”.

In addition to the session, throughout the day, series of initiatives were organized across operational units. An awareness session on Women Wellness was conducted by Mr. Hemant Pareek, celebrity fitness trainer, for all women employees of Hindustan Zinc. Activities such as showcasing a movie on the life of a woman leader, inauguration of an open office workplace by a women leader were organized at Kayad & Ajmer unit. The team at Chanderiya organized a self-defence training session for women. Large Scale celebration on International Women’s Day were held at Kayad, Agucha and Pantnagar at village level with the local community women.

Hindustan Zinc believes in empowerment through skill enhancement and providing a supportive management framework to the women to enable them to become strong, independent and capable leaders within the organization and in larger communities the company partners with. The company’s policies related to recruitment, talent management, reward and recognition are aligned to its goal of equal opportunity employer and a diverse representation of women in workplace at all levels including decision making has fostered creativity and innovation among women employees. The Women Councils across all locations of Hindustan Zinc are showing exemplary rigor and are driving the high impact initiatives to ensure inclusive and women friendly workplaces.

Around 26,000 Sakhi women related to the company’s CSR communities challenge stereotypes everyday by breaking gender norms, taking up leadership roles, adopting technology and being a part of sustainable development to better their lives.

