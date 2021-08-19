Lasa Supergenerics rises despite reporting 85% fall in Q1 net profit

Lasa Supergenerics is currently trading at Rs. 62.15, up by 0.05 points or 0.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 62.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 62.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 62.55 and Rs. 61.70 respectively. So far 41912 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 100.15 on 08-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 54.95 on 20-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 71.00 and Rs. 61.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 252.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.47%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.02% and 35.51% respectively.

Lasa Supergenerics has reported 84.92% fall in its net profit at Rs 0.81 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 5.37 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 33.96% at Rs 36.08 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 54.63 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Lasa Supergenerics is pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of APIs in India through its catalyst chemistry expertise and fully backward integrated unit.

