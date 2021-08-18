Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get secretly engaged?

Are they together? Or are they just good friends? This guessing game about actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship status continues almost a year after they were first spotted hanging out together. Fans of the couple recently had a major meltdown when reports of their secret ‘roka’ surfaced on social media. Vicky and Katrina’s admirers couldn’t keep calm after hearing the news.

But before you go into full celebration mode, we’re going to have to bring you back to reality. Sorry dears, but Vicky and Katrina are not engaged. The same has been confirmed by their teams. To date, the duo has been spotted out together on many occasions. Vicky has often been papped leaving Katrina’s home. And yet, they refuse to comment on their status, much to the dismay of their fans. Only recently, Vicky and Katrina attended the screening of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s new film.

After the screening was over, they were papped coming out of the theatre. While Vicky came out of the theatre first, Katrina waited for her sister Isabella Kaif. They then stepped out, but not before the paps caught them. And while we don’t have a confirmation from the couple, some time back, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had sort of confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are indeed together. The actor appeared on a chat show, and when he was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true, he said, ‘Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.’ Harshavardhan had then continued, ‘Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know.

I think they’re quite open about it.’ Well enough about their personal lives, let’s move on to their work front. While Vicky will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, Katrina recently announced her new project ‘Jee Lee Zara’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. She is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’.

