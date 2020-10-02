Paddy Procurement totaling 1,04,417 MT having MSP value of Rs.197 crore at Rs 1888 per quintal done from 8059 farmers of Haryana and Punjab till 30th September

The arrival of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has just begun and the Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes as done in previous seasons.

The procurement of Paddy during KMS 2020-21 has started from 26th September, 2020 in Haryana and Punjab. Upto 30.09.2020, the Paddy Procurement of 13,412 MT in Haryana and 91,005 MT in Punjab totaling 1,04,417 MT having MSP value of Rs.197 crore at MSP of Rs 1888 per quintal has been done from 8059 farmers of Haryana and Punjab.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval has been accorded for procurement of 14.09 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana and 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala . For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS) so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 29.09.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 46.35 MT of Moong having MSP value of Rs.33 lakhs benefitting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23 LMT for the Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The procurement of Cotton for the season 2020-21 commences from today and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is starting purchase of FAQ grade Cotton from today onwards.