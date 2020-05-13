Labour commissioner issues notice to company on terminating 175 employees during lockdown

Udaipur : The joint labour commissioner has sent a notice to Jumio India Pvt Ltd over complaints that it has terminated 175 of its employees. Another 175 to 200 personnel reportedly, have been kept in reserve who have been asked to continue work but they wont be paid for some time. The company deals with identity verification job.

The Udaipur-based union has claimed that the firm’s decision to lay off employees and keep some of them in the unpaid category effective from May violates a central government order not to cut salaries or lay off people during the lockdown. Assistant Manager Mahipal Singh Rathore told Udaipur Kiran that of the 800 employees of the company, 175 persons were served termination orders on May 5. ” Soon after the lockdown in Rajasthan, all of the employees have been working from home and things had improved with business volume also fairing well last month.

We were always assured by the management that our jobs are secured and we need not worry about salaries either but suddenly they issued the termination letters” Mahipal Singh Rathore, assistant manager of Udaipur branch office said. He further said that most of the people terminated were receiving 15-18 thousand rupees per month and around 35 of them are women. The employees on Tuesday too, met the labour commissioner who assured them of appropriate action against the management.