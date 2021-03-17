Kunal Shivdasani Producer- Director Virtual Reality Films shoots with the Legendary Sachin Tendulkar for a Livpure Commercial

Kunal Shivdasani, Founder of Virtual Reality Films, Producer and Director, recently shot with the God of Cricket, the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, for the Brand Livpure. The AD was shot at Mehboob studios amidst a slew of Covid protocols and norms. Kunal has shot several ads with Sachin over the years for various brands like Pepsi, Gatorade, Reynolds etc. Kunal can’t contain his excitement when working with the God of Cricket and says Sachin is amongst his favourites to work with.

Speaking on his recent Adfilm shoot with Sachin, Kunal Shivdasani said “Shooting with Sachin Tendulkar is and always will be special for me. He is a thorough professional and a perfectionist with a sharp brain that grasps and understands the finer nuances and workings of a film set. His sharp understanding and calm demeanor really helps bring out the best in both the actor & the director. Sachin is an amazing person to work with and we share a wonderful working equation. He is indeed a Director’s delight and has really honed his skills in the acting department.”

With Kunal Shivdasani at the helm, Virtual Reality Films has worked alongside an array of celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Kangana Ranaut et al.

With the changing dynamics of the Advertising film business and as part of its growth strategy, Virtual Reality films has taken on board some of the most brilliant minds and talented technicians on its panel as Directors.

Virtual Reality has a rich and vast experience of producing over 500 commercials over the last two decades. It is a dynamic and vibrant production house based in Mumbai that specialises in Ad Film Production and produces top grade commercials. They have been associated with some of the best brands in the country such as Hindustan Lever, Bharat Petroleum, J. Hampstead, Maruti Suzuki, Pepsi, Isuzu, Gatorade, Fanta, Titan, Livpure, Godrej, Lux, Raymond, Nestlé, Mirinda, Luminious, Airtel, Camlin, Hero Motocorp, RBI, and many more.

