HDFC Bank moves up after deploying mobile ATMs in 19 cities

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1416.20, up by 1.90 points or 0.13% from its previous closing of Rs. 1414.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1414.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1428.60 and Rs. 1409.80 respectively. So far 120531 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1650.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 826.00 on 19-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1434.65 and Rs. 1371.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 781546.32 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 61.02% and 13.01% respectively.

HDFC Bank has deployed mobile automated teller machines (ATM) in 19 cities in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and lockdown-like restrictions in various parts of the country. This will help eliminate the need for the general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The cities where the vans have been deployed currently include Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Allahabad, Dehradun, Salem, Bhubaneshwar and Coimbatore.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

