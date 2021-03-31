Kalpataru Power Transmission shines on bagging orders of Rs 625 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission is currently trading at Rs. 384.00, up by 6.55 points or 1.74% from its previous closing of Rs. 377.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 387.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 387.90 and Rs. 382.00 respectively. So far 726 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 406.20 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 172.00 on 16-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 387.90 and Rs. 362.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5620.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.49%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.91% and 10.60% respectively.

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has secured new orders /notification of award of Rs 625 crore. The company has received orders from Africa in the power transmission business and another order for railway electrification in India. Besides, the company’s international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest and fastest growing specialized EPC companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission & distribution.

