Justice Rajesh Bindal to perform duties of office of Chief Justice of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh

The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India,appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 09th December, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Kumari Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. A notification in this regard has been issued by Department of Justice today.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, B.Com., LL.B., was born on April 16, 1961. He was enrolled as an Advocate on September 14, 1985 and practiced in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal, in Taxation, Constitutional, Civil and Service cases. His field of specialization was Taxation matters. He was appointed as Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. He was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir High Court on 19.11.2018.