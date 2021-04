JSW Steel to supply 400 MT of oxygen per day to Karnataka to treat COVID patients

JSW Steel has agreed to supply 400 metric tones (MT) of liquefied oxygen per day to Karnataka to treat COVID-19 patients, in view of the possible shortage of oxygen in the state.

JSW Steel is one of the largest steel manufacturing companies in India having units in Karnataka and Maharashtra producing crude steel, long steel and flat steel products.

