India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 12.71 Crores

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12.71 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 12,71,29,113 vaccine doses (10,96,59,181 1st doses and 1,74,69,932 2nd doses) have been administered through 18,83,241 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 91,70,717 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 57,67,657 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,14,32,732 FLWs (1stdose), 56,86,608 FLWs (2nddose), 4,66,82,9631st dose beneficiaries and 47,04,601 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,23,72,769 (1st dose) and 13,11,066 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 91,70,717 57,67,657 1,14,32,732 56,86,608 4,23,72,769 13,11,066 4,66,82,963 47,04,601 12,71,29,113

Eight states account for 59.33% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 32 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-94 of the vaccination drive (19th April, 2021), 32,76,555 vaccine doses were given. 22,87,419 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 45,856 sessions for 1st dose and 9,89,136 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 19th April,2021 (Day-94) HCWs FLWs 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 34,586 47,609 1,68,828 1,54,212 13,06,307 1,73,102 7,77,698 6,14,213 22,87,419 9,89,136

India’s daily news cases are showing a rising trend. 2,59,170 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 77.67% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases.

Twenty states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 20,31,977. It now comprises 13.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,02,648 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 62.07% of India’s total Active Cases.

The daily positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend, currently stands at 15.99%.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,31,08,582 today. The National Recovery Rate is 85.56%.

1,54,761 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.18%.

1,761 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 82.74% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (351). Delhi follows with 240 daily deaths.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

