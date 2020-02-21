A Health Ministry statement said, one of the passengers who returned home from Japan tested positive in a check up by the Ministry’s central laboratory. The statement adding that the other dozen Israeli passengers who had flown home had all tested negative.
Israel confirms its first case of Coronavirus
