Ircon International moves up on emerging as lowest bidder for project floated by NHAI

Ircon International is currently trading at Rs. 47.50, up by 0.85 points or 1.82% from its previous closing of Rs. 46.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 47.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 47.70 and Rs. 46.65 respectively. So far 104582 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 54.20 on 11-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 39.70 on 19-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 47.90 and Rs. 45.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4387.51 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.10% and 23.71% respectively.

Ircon International (IRCON) has been emerged as the lowest bidder for construction of 4 by 6 lane green fields Ludhiana Rupnagar NH205 K from junction with NE5 Manewal Ludhiana to junction with NH205 Bheora Rupnagar spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under BMP in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode Package 366.440 to 90.500 and spur to Kharar 0.000 to 19.200 total 43.26 (Pacakge 3). The project was floated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on competitive bidding and value of the project is approximately Rs 11 07 crore (Bid Project Cost). The completion period of the project is 2 years.

This work will be undertaken and executed by Special Purpose Vehicle (‘Concessionaire’ as a limited liability company) which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company.

Ircon International is an integrated Indian engineering and construction company, specializing in major infrastructure projects.