Adani Green Energy rises on inking pact with SECI to supply 4,667 MW of green power

Adani Green Energy is currently trading at Rs. 1403.85, up by 17.65 points or 1.27% from its previous closing of Rs. 1386.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1399.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1453.20 and Rs. 1396.15 respectively. So far 8865 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1473.30 on 13-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 860.20 on 11-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1473.30 and Rs. 1367.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 216803.66 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.14%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.15% and 21.71% respectively.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green power. This is the world’s largest ever green power purchase agreement (PPA). The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world’s largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.

Adani Green Energy builds, owns and operates power plants powered by renewable sources of energy like solar and wind.