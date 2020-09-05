Introduction of the National Education Policy 2020 a landmark decision toward rectifying all education anomalies: Dr.Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that introduction of the National Education Policy 2020 was a landmark step by the Modi Government in clearing several anomalies prevailing in the education system of the country.

Addressing a webinar on “National Education Policy-2020:Health Education Perspective” organised by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University(SVSU), Haryana in association with Indira Gandhi National Open university (Ignou) here today, MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it was the strong political will of Modi Government to take out of the box decision of introducing the National Education Policy-2020 which focuses more on skill and vocational education. The Minister said that the National Education Policy-2020 is an aptitude based rather than score based policy. He said that this Policy will rectify all the previous anomalies prevailing the system.

MoS, Dr Jitendra Singh said that major reforms were introduced in higher education including a target of 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exit in the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking on the Health Education perspective, the Minister said that Corona (Covid-19) pandemic has taught us how to consider the importance of the integrity in the health education. He further said that integrity in health education will make people act like an individual health workers.

The Minister said that as the human life is at stake in health education, the changes in its curriculum should be an evolving process according the needs. Mentioning about the problem of the uneducated medical practitioners in the country, they are giving tough time to the legitimate medical practitioners and they should get their due.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government’s decision to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is also a game-changer in the recruitment sector. He said that it is not only a governance reform but also a socioeconomic reform and brings recruitment to the villages and towns.

While mentioning about the passage of Mission Karmayogi-a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) by the Union Cabinet he said that it will go a long way in creating a new future ready civil service for a New India. It is an endeavour to incarnate civil services into a real Karmayogi who is Creative, Constructive, Pro-active and Technically Empowered to face the future challenge and this is also aimed at ending the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training modules, the Minister added.

He said, after the historic passage of National Recruitment Agency on 19th August, 2020, the Mission Karmayogi will prove to be the largest Civil Services Reform in the world in terms of depth and spread. He added that mid-career training will be available to all services at all levels in all languages and underlined that this will help in professional delivery of services at all levels of Government of India.

Those who took part and addressed the webinar included Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Shri Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor, SVSU, Haryana, Prof. Amit Benerjee, Pro Vice Chancellor, SOA University, Bhubaneshwar, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Pro Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Dr. R. Salhan and Prof. RS Rathore, Registrar and Dean SVSU, Haryana.