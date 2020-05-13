InsuranceDekho Plans To Onboard 1 Lakh Agents Throughout The Country

Udaipur: InsuranceDekho, a leading Insurtech startup is targeting a fresh premium of 1,200 crore in the current financial year. Currently, the company has partners in 350+ cities and works with 12,000+ partners. In the current financial year the company has aggressive expansion plans which include onboarding of 1 lakh agents across the country.

In the current environment, InsuranceDekho foresees an accelerated shift towards digital platforms. With its AI-enabled platform, InsuranceDekho is best positioned to take advantage of this shift.

InsuranceDekho’s platform makes insurance selling an interactive and educational experience. With over 50+ Motor and Health insurance plans from 25 insurers, it provides agents a comprehensive set of choices. InsuranceDekho’s website and mobile-friendly digital platforms provide several features like voice-guided self inspection, plan comparison, instant policy issuance, claims management and renewal reminders which help agents service policies quickly and efficiently. The company has created a robust customer care team and developed proprietary technology to assist agents through the entire lifecycle of a policy.

Ankit Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho.com, said, “InsuranceDekho is committed to increasing insurance awareness and penetration in the country, especially in under-served Tier II and Tier III cities. By onboarding one lakh agents across the country, we aim to sustainably reach out to potential customers in every state.”

InsuranceDekho considers its agents a vital part of its insurance distribution network. It is focused on creating a trained workforce to support its online business model and at the same time help people fulfill their entrepreneurial aspirations. InsuranceDekho believes there exists a huge opportunity in smaller towns and is dedicated to extending its services to the ‘Real Bharat’.