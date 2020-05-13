Jk Tyre Develops And Produces ‘TOTAL Control Hand Sanitizer’ In It’s Endeavour To Help Fight The Pandemic

Udaipur : Indian tyre industry major and the pioneer of radial tyre technology in the country, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.,has taken yet another step towards its commitment to the nation by producing the hand sanitizers under the brand – ‘Total Control Hand Sanitizers’.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, “The JK Tyre Total Control Hand Sanitizer is our latest contribution towards ongoing relief measures of the government in countering the pandemic. This Sanitizer has been developed and produced strictly in accordance with the standards. We will continue with our efforts to fight this pandemic.”

JK Tyre developed this sanitizer at its ‘Global Tech Centre’ , “The Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence”,Mysuru as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, and acquired all the necessary approvals and licenses within a record time period of eight days. The Company has undertaken the production of the Sanitizer at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant,Rajasthan.

In addition to contributing to the relief efforts of the Company through distribution in local communities, the sanitizer is also being made available to the entire ecosystem, such as the dealer network and channel partners to ensure right hygiene.