INOX Leisure surges on starting commercial operations of Multiplex Cinema Theatre in Rajasthan

INOX Leisure is currently trading at Rs. 315.95, up by 9.45 points or 3.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 306.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 306.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 318.00 and Rs. 306.10 respectively. So far 38981 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 358.55 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 241.90 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 318.75 and Rs. 299.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3749.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 43.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 41.99% and 14.38% respectively.

INOX Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Leave and License basis, located at Reliance Mall, 1st Floor, Suzuki Colony, Chittor Road, Bhilwara, Rajasthan with effect from September 18, 2021.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 625 seats. INOX is now present in 69 cities with 155 Multiplexes, 654 screens and a total seating capacity of 148,646 seats across India.

INOX Leisure is amongst India’s largest multiplex chains.

Please share this news







