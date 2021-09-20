CEAT launches ‘one-of-its-kind’ Puncture Safe tyres in Rajasthan

Udaipur : India’s leading tyre manufacturer, CEAT Tyres announced the launch of its new Puncture Safe Tyres for motorcycles in Rajasthan. The new range of tubeless tyres will offer a technology to consumers that will resist loss of air pressure, in case of puncture allowing a hassle free and safe ride. The tyres are already available in all Southern states viz. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala. These are also launched across Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa states.

The ‘Puncture Safe’ range is designed to prevent the tyre from deflating at the point of puncture. This property is provided by patented Sealant developed in-house by CEAT that seals the punctures, making the range a truly self-healing tyre. This tyre also comes in a unique box packaging, which is also patented. Also, the sealant can seal punctures for nails upto 2.5 mm in diameter on tread area only. These tyres are secure, unique and performance oriented that will improve the safety of a two wheeler rider, eradicating any potential accidents caused due to punctured tyres. The CEAT puncture safe tyres are available in eleven different sizes while being compatible with popular selling motorcycles and can be reviewed at www.ceat.com.

Talking about the unique initiative, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “Our aim has and will always be to ‘Make mobility Safer and Smarter.’ The CEAT Puncture Safe tyres were launched with an aim to save our consumers’ time and energy, and to deal with the most common problem for any two-wheeler rider; a flat tyre. The self-healing feature of these range of tyres is its biggest USP that we believe will attract a lot of customers. Modern problems require modern solutions and we at CEAT are working towards finding those solutions for our customers.”

Please share this news







