Infosys moves up on collaborating with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1286.60, up by 15.80 points or 1.24% from its previous closing of Rs. 1270.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1280.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1289.10 and Rs. 1272.75 respectively. So far 44087 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1392.70 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 511.10 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1295.65 and Rs. 1231.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 541308.64 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 56.01% and 13.78% respectively.

Infosys has been selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), a global leader in the renewable energy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation to deliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable Siemens Gamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization, while enhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning.

Infosys successfully implemented a Greenfield SAP S/4HANA solution across 7 countries, replacing 2 legacy ERP systems. Infosys and Siemens Gamesa teams co-engineered and built a solution template that helped reduce redundancy across business processes and technology landscapes in record time. The solution is designed to enhance business efficiency across the value chain and reduce time-to-market. This transformation will enable real-time reporting, a digitally enabled workforce, reduced go-to-market time and is the core of Siemens Gamesa’s next-generation applications landscape.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

