Infosys’ arm bags contract from Manitoba Public Insurance

Infosys’ subsidiary—Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS) has been awarded a contract by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans. Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems – a leading DMV solutions provider – to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic’s portfolio of products for Manitoba.

Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consist of interoperable modules that digitise both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies. Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. This future-ready platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

