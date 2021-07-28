Indusind Bank jumps on reporting 99% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

IndusInd Bank is currently trading at Rs. 989.45, up by 13.80 points or 1.41% from its previous closing of Rs. 975.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 995.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1008.80 and Rs. 979.00 respectively. So far 469562 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1119.20 on 25-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 483.45 on 04-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1008.80 and Rs. 963.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 76337.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 69.79% and 13.66% respectively.

Indusind Bank has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The bank has reported 2- fold jump in its net profit of Rs 974.95 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 460.64 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased 7.77% at Rs 9355.77 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 8680.92 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 99.09% rise in its net profit of Rs 1016.11 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 510.39 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 7.84% at Rs 9362.76 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 8682.17 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

