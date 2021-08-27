Indian Hotels Company’s Taj Mahal introduces luxury residences in New Delhi

Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi has unveiled Luxury Residences – a home in the heart of the capital, featuring one and two bedroom elegantly appointed Residences with contemporary facilities and personalised services that the hotel is world renowned for.

Offering stunning views of the Capital’s skyline, the design reflects the city’s rich heritage, Sir Edwin Lutyens’ architectural influences and the natural beauty of surroundings. These 14 Luxury Residences offer one and two bedroom fully serviced residences featuring living and dining spaces, interconnected suites, walk-in rain showers, spacious wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens with modern conveniences and appliances.

Indian Hotels Company and its subsidiaries are collectively known as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and recognized as one of Asia’s largest and finest hotel company. It operates in the luxury, premium, midmarket and value segments of the market.

Please share this news







