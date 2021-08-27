Kotak Mahindra Bank’s arm launches three new ‘Ace Portfolios’ for retail investors

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s subsidiary — Kotak Securities (KSL) has launched three new ‘Ace Portfolios’- a collection of curated ‘smallcase’ portfolios for retail investors. In addition to the existing ‘smallcase’ strategies available on the Kotak Securities investment platform, investors can now invest more intelligently through the three new ‘Ace Portfolios’. ‘Smallcases’ are portfolios of stocks and ETFs based on specific themes and strategies. These portfolios have been created by specialised research analysts.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services for corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels and specialized subsidiaries in the areas of personal finance, investment banking, life insurance, and wealth management.

