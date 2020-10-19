IIM Udaipur Invites Applications for One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management for Experienced Professionals | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) invites applications for the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management for experienced professionals. As India is poised to become a Global Supply Chain Hub, there is an increasing need for business managers who can manage complex supply chains spanning multiple nations that are essential for the global economy.

IIM Udaipur’s One Year MBA with intensive specialisation in Global Supply Chain Management is designed with the aim to develop future leaders in Global Supply Chain Management and Logistics. The program content includes live projects, industry interactions and offers career opportunities in companies across E-commerce, FMCG, Manufacturing, Retail, and many more such domains.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “Effective Supply Chain Management can provide companies with a major competitive advantage since all the large brands are moving towards global markets. IIMU’s GSCM program’s curriculum is uniquely conceived to equip students with business tools, global mindset and interpersonal skills to contribute towards the global supply chain community.”

IIM Udaipur has also created an Advisory Board for its Global Supply Chain Management program. This Board consists of highly experienced supply chain professionals from some of the leading companies including Infosys, Delhivery and DP world. The Board helps prepare both current and future managers in the supply chain management and logistics domain by providing insights on strategic initiatives and development plans.

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum of 10+2 years of school education and 3 years of university education with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline

Valid GMAT/GRE score or CAT scores of tests from 2018 or later

Minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of March 31st, 2021

Selection Procedure

After completing the online application form, applicants are shortlisted on the basis of the eligibility criteria and called for the second round where they are screened through a personal interview. An offer of admission is made on the basis of a weighted score of the candidate’s demographic profile, academic profile, work experience, score in GMAT/GRE/CAT and personal interview.

Important Dates

Application Cycle 1 Cycle 2 Cycle 3 Cycle 4 Online application starts September 15, 2020 November 2, 2020 December 13, 2020 January 13, 2021 Online application ends October 31, 2020 (Time – 23:59) December 12, 2020 (Time – 23:59) January 11, 2021 (Time – 23:59) February 15, 2021 (Time – 23:59) Announcement of results November 18, 2020 December 30, 2020 January 29, 2021 March 12, 2021 Registration at IIMU May 5, 2021

For more information and updates, visit, https://www.iimu.ac.in/one-year-mba-gscm/