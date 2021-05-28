Canara Bank surges on unveiling three loan schemes

Canara Bank is currently trading at Rs. 157.55, up by 3.95 points or 2.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 153.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 156.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 158.90 and Rs. 154.85 respectively. So far 856748 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 174.40 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 80.45 on 29-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 159.75 and Rs. 148.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 25647.95 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.19% and 13.48% respectively.

Canara Bank has unveiled three loan schemes as part of the fight against the pandemic under which it will offer healthcare credit, business and personal loan to individuals.

The Canara Chikitsa healthcare credit facility will offer loans from over Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 crore to registered hospitals, nursing homes, medical practitioners, diagnostic centres, pathology labs and all other units engaged in the servicing healthcare infrastructure.

Canara Bank is an Indian state-owned bank headquartered in Bangalore, in Karnataka. It was established at Mangalore in 1906, making it one of the oldest banks in the country.

Please share this news







