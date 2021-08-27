ICICI Pru AMC announces Closure of AMC OPAT at Ahmedabad

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced changes in Scheme Information Document (SID)/Key Information Memorandum (KIM) of the Schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (the Fund).

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced that the AMC is closing its Official Point of Acceptance of Transactions (OPAT) at Ground Floor, Unit No. A-6, Goyal Palladium, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad-380015 with effect from August 31, 2021.

