Allied Digital Services touches roof on the bourses

Allied Digital Services is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 72.30, up by 6.55 points or 9.96% from its previous closing of Rs. 65.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 70.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 72.30 and Rs. 68.50 respectively. So far 676690 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 74.75 on 27-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 19.55 on 09-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 72.30 and Rs. 56.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 366.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.02% and 50.04% respectively.

Allied Digital Services has won a Six year contract valued at $ 88 million (Rs 650 crore) pure services business to transform IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace management, for a global automotive giant. The transformation will establish a fully scalable on-demand digital IT anytime-anywhere workplace and empower the end-customer to propel business growth. The contract will span work in several countries.

Allied Digital Services (ADSL) is a publicly traded Global Managed Service Provider and Systems Integrator, with operations in 70 countries, offering entire spectrum of infrastructure solutions and services to global clients, with portfolio running across a wide spectrum of modern offerings, including Digital Workspace Services, Digital Enterprise Infrastructure, Transformative Solutions, Cybersecurity Services, Cloud Service and Support.

